CARON , Elizabeth Maria (nee Ferris) Born the 6th of August 1944 in Johannesburg, South Africa, raised in Northern Rhodesia (Zambia), left our universe on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She is survived by her partner George Herbert Stiles, who took great care to keep her safe and made her feel loved. Her five sons, Shaun (Jane), Mark, Darryl (Melissa), Graham (Terra) and Jason. Her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Matt, Anna, Ashley, Sierra, Dyllyn, Elizabeth, Katie, Lily, Nicole, Taylor and Ethan. Elizabeth's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Saanich Penisula Hospital Extended Care Unit 1 for their compassion and support. Elizabeth will be cremated and laid to rest at Hatley Memorial Gardens. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Love you mom.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019