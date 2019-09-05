Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Betty/Bette) Marr. View Sign Obituary







MARR, Elizabeth (Betty/Bette) Macfarlane Aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Three Links Care Centre in Vancouver, B.C. While not easy to capture almost a century of living in a few paragraphs, it is suffice to say she died as she had lived, with many warm memories, few regrets, much laughter, strong opinions and the courage to live well despite a stroke in 2015. She was a lively, spirited conversationalist and always interested in the history and stories of everyone she met. She was a faithful volunteer with many different organizations, including the Solarium Junior League in Victoria, the Huntington Society of Canada (Vancouver branch) and, following retirement, First United Church Community Ministry Society, in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, with their literacy program and food initiatives, remaining an active volunteer well into her 90s. Her secret to longevity was simple: care about others, value friendships, pat any animal that crosses your path, and never, ever, pass on dessert, especially when topped with whipped cream! Betty was born on April 3, 1920 in Consort, Alberta, and grew up in nearby Loyalist. She loved to reminisce not only about the hardship, but the beauty and joy of living and playing on a prairie farm, ordering from the Eaton's catalogue and travelling by horse-drawn buggy or sleigh, until her father bought a Model T and the family moved to the more temperate climate of B.C., first to Sidney in 1932 and Victoria the following year. After attending a one-room school on the prairie, she attended Willows Elementary School, Oak Bay High School and Sprott-Shaw Business College. Various career moves took her from downtown Victoria to Secretary to the Commodore at HMC Dockyard, Esquimalt, for twenty-five years, during which time she was seconded to the Centennial Commission in Ottawa. She left her civilian position with the Department of National Defence to take a position in Vancouver as an Executive Secretary at B.C. Telephone (now Telus). When retirement in 1985 did not suit her, Betty returned to work for another six years at Central Presbyterian Church. Throughout her career she maintained the use of shorthand, both Pitman and Forkner, and contributed to a text about the Forkner method. Although partial to an Underwood, she graduated to an electric typewriter, but found it challenging to cope with the dawn of computers and the internet. After retirement she continued to type personal correspondence and loved keeping in touch with family and friends by telephone and Christmas cards. She enjoyed travel with friends as well as Christmases with her sister's family in the many different places they lived due to military transfers. Betty was proud of her ancestry, having traced her "pedigree" back four generations to Scotland and Ireland. Betty is survived by her niece, Laura Elizabeth Spiller, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She was predeceased by her father, James Macfarlane Marr (1936), beloved mother and sister, Barbara Runciman (Gray) Marr (1960) and Isabelle (Ella) Runciman (Marr) Spiller (2011), brother-in-law, John (Jack) Ernest Spiller (2015), and infant niece, Judith Barbara Spiller (1954). Betty enjoyed many close friendships with her brother-in-law's extended family, comprised of his sisters, Jean Spiller, Aileen (Clarence) Baker and Betty (Garry) Chater, all of whom predeceased her. Their children continued to visit and communicate with Betty until her passing. Betty was fortunate to have had many friends over the years. While many predeceased her, she had a number of close (much younger!) friends, who visited faithfully after she became less independent, ensuring very few days went by without at least one visitor. Joan Drabek, and daughters, Alix and Katherine, Shelagh Armour-Godbolt, Linda Lee, Joanne Morrison and Marion Young not only provided Betty with care and comfort, they have extended that support and comfort to Laura. It is most appreciated, as is the support provided by Laura's cousins. Also appreciated is the assistance provided to Betty during her residence at Cavell Gardens, and most recently, the compassionate, professional and tender care provided by Three Links staff. Betty also enjoyed regular visits from cats, Coco and George, who lived on her floor! Betty's final resting place will be next to her mother at Royal Oak Burial Park in Victoria, British Columbia, where a memorial service will be held in the Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at noon, to be followed by a luncheon. If friends wish, memorial donations may be made to one of the charities close to Betty's heart: First United Church Community Ministry Society (320 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6A 1P4; www.firstunited.ca); Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue (VOKRA; P.O. Box 74571, Vancouver, B.C. V6K 4P4; www.orphankittenrescue.com); or the Children's Health Foundation of Vancouver Island (formerly the Solarium Junior League of Victoria; 345 Wale Road, Victoria, B.C. V9B 6X2; www.islandkidsfirst.com) Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019

