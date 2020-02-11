Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Mary (Simmonds) Meed Morgan. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Betty at age 73. Born and raised in Victoria, BC to her parents Doug and Audrey Simmonds (predeceased) Betty was the eldest of 6 children: Rick (Brenda-predeceased) Simmonds, Reg (Janet) Simmonds, Pat (George) Markides, Kathy (Chris) Owen and Linda Simmonds. Betty married Ron Meed (predeceased) they had three children; Debby (Rick) Macmurchie, Pam (Rob) MacBean, Bill (Ashly) Meed, she had ten grandchildren whom she was so proud of: Trevor & Alicia Meed, Abby, Emma & Tegan Macmurchie, Calum, Chelsea & Samantha MacBean, Rylan & Brielle Meed. Betty was so fortunate to meet and marry Bill Morgan (predeceased) but their time together was cut short in 2012. Betty graduated from Mount Douglas High School in 1965, began her career as a Nurse and trained at St. Joseph hospital in Victoria, BC. Later working at Cowichan District Hospital until her children became her life. She was an amazing mother who got involved with Brownies and Girl Guides, Beavers and Cubs, square dancing, Woman of the Moose Lodge In Duncan, United Commercial Travelers and more. In her spare time she loved to do crafts, knit, sew, garden and enjoy her grandchildren. She worked hard to make ends meet with various jobs to ensure her family had what they needed to grow into whom they are today. She had a delightful laugh, a smile for everyone, and always willing to lend a hand. Even though she had Alzheimer’s she didn’t forget those close to her heart, her love of elephants maybe helped with that.



Thank you to the staff at Rest Haven Lodge in Sidney for all the wonderful care and support over the last 2 years.



A celebration of her life will be held Sunday March 22nd from 2-4pm at the Royal Oak Women’s Institute Hall, 4516 West Saanich Rd.

