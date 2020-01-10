Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth McKergow Ingram. View Sign Obituary

INGRAM, Elizabeth McKergow It is with much sadness we announce that our mother and grandmother, Elizabeth McKergow Ingram, fondly known as Betty passed away peacefully December 31st, 2019. Survived by her daughter Susan, son-in-law Doug, son Bob, daughter-in-law Joyce, and the joy of her life grandchildren Lisa, Connor, Cameron and Carson. Betty also leaves behind nieces Janet in Winnipeg, Kathy and nephew Scott in Ottawa. Predeceased by her loving husband Walter, and brother Lorie who was her best friend growing up, our very small family has become much smaller. Betty had a graceful elegance throughout her 97 years and made friends in life easily. Betty enjoyed her lengthy career in bacteriology, and as a young lady was an avid tennis player and hole-in-one golfer. Active in her community, she enjoyed her many years as a resident at the Victorian, developed into a formidable bridge player, but was happiest spending countless hours knitting and sewing for others. We thank the kind staff and all her friends at Luther Court and Oak Bay Lodge for their support in her final years. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at the Church of Our Lord, 626 Blanshard Street Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at







