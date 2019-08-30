Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth N. KLIMA. View Sign Obituary

Elizabeth Klima, aged 92, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 22nd, at her apartment in Victoria.



She was born July 19th, 1927, in Sopron, Hungary. Her father was a prize-winning boot- and shoe-maker and her mother a pastry chef.



Elizabeth met her future husband, Imre, at an Engineering students' ball. He won her hand not only because of his character and looks but also because he impressed Elizabeth's father with his fine manners. They married October 26, 1949.



In 1956, during the Hungarian revolution against Soviet occupation, Elizabeth crossed the border into Austria with her two young sons where she was reunited with Imre. The family came to UBC with the Sopron Forestry group. Elizabeth quickly learned enough English and made many Canadian friends.



In the years following, Elizabeth found joy in gardening, weaving, painting, quilting, sewing, and cooking. Her great joy was giving birth to a daughter. After Imre retired, they started a business refinishing furniture and painting it with folk art. The cradles, chests, and small pieces found their way into many homes. The sales paid for their trips to Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. After Imre died in 2000, Elizabeth never stopped thinking of him.



Elizabeth was a formidable woman of steely resolve. She was also a most genuine, warmly welcoming, and hospitable person. Her door was always open; there was always a cup of coffee or an extra plate. She loved her children, her dogs, her flowers, and the birds that came to the feeder. She was never more excited than when bidding a grand slam.



Elizabeth is survived by sons, George and John; a daughter, Judy; in-laws, Brenda and Paul; grandsons, Sean, Alastair, Simon, Henry; granddaughter, Julia; and great-granddaughters, Emily and Odette.



We all miss Elizabeth deeply.

