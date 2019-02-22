Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Ebbs" Shergold. View Sign

SHERGOLD, Elizabeth "Ebbs" (née Ebbs-Canavan) May 20th, 1941 - February 18th, 2019 Ebbs passed away peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by her dear husband of 56 years, Ray; son, Greg (Katie Ciampi) and daughter, Jenny (Bobby Varghese). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Kyle and Talia (Greg) and Naiya (Jenny and Bobby), in addition to many other beloved relatives and cherished friends. Ebbs was an only child and was predeceased by her father Worsley in 1955 and her dear mother, Betty in 1966. Her mother's family, the Gough's, were considered one of the true founders of Nanaimo and arrived in Nanaimo from England in 1852-4 on the ship, Princess Royal. Her father's family was Victoria-based Ebbs-Canavans. Since Ebbs lost her father at an early age, she primarily grew up with her beloved mother in Nanaimo. Ebbs moved to Victoria for nurses' training in 1959, where she soon met her husband, Ray. They married in 1963. Ebbs graduated from St Joseph's School of Nursing in 1962. She had a full and wide-ranging career as an RN in Victoria, which included obstetrics, ER/ICU/PAR, Employee Health Nurse, Director of Employee Health, then ending her career at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. Ebbs was a fiercely dedicated and loyal wife to Ray; a cherished cousin, sister-in-law, and an 'Auntie Ebbs'; she was a creative, decisive, honest, loyal, and wise mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Ebbs loved social gatherings, shopping anytime, and could skillfully sew anything with beauty and perfection. Ebbs resisted against her health struggles until the very end. We love you and miss you so much, but you will always be vibrant in our hearts and memories. A million thanks to the excellent staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. We cannot thank you enough for caring for Ebbs/Mom with both expertise and respect and for honouring her with a dignified and peaceful passing. Thank you to the Palliative Care Unit volunteers, who provided us with an oasis of tranquility amidst the sadness and chaos of losing one of our dearest loved ones. We would also like to express a special thank you to GP Dr. McNaughton and many specialists who looked after Ebbs. Acknowledgements also go out to our dear friends and family who tirelessly dedicated so much of their time and love visiting and supporting Ebbs during the past months. A Celebration of Ebbs' Life will be held on Wednesday, February 27th, at 2 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 'Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation.' Condolences may be offered to the family at







SHERGOLD, Elizabeth "Ebbs" (née Ebbs-Canavan) May 20th, 1941 - February 18th, 2019 Ebbs passed away peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit, surrounded by her dear husband of 56 years, Ray; son, Greg (Katie Ciampi) and daughter, Jenny (Bobby Varghese). She also leaves behind grandchildren, Kyle and Talia (Greg) and Naiya (Jenny and Bobby), in addition to many other beloved relatives and cherished friends. Ebbs was an only child and was predeceased by her father Worsley in 1955 and her dear mother, Betty in 1966. Her mother's family, the Gough's, were considered one of the true founders of Nanaimo and arrived in Nanaimo from England in 1852-4 on the ship, Princess Royal. Her father's family was Victoria-based Ebbs-Canavans. Since Ebbs lost her father at an early age, she primarily grew up with her beloved mother in Nanaimo. Ebbs moved to Victoria for nurses' training in 1959, where she soon met her husband, Ray. They married in 1963. Ebbs graduated from St Joseph's School of Nursing in 1962. She had a full and wide-ranging career as an RN in Victoria, which included obstetrics, ER/ICU/PAR, Employee Health Nurse, Director of Employee Health, then ending her career at Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion. Ebbs was a fiercely dedicated and loyal wife to Ray; a cherished cousin, sister-in-law, and an 'Auntie Ebbs'; she was a creative, decisive, honest, loyal, and wise mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Ebbs loved social gatherings, shopping anytime, and could skillfully sew anything with beauty and perfection. Ebbs resisted against her health struggles until the very end. We love you and miss you so much, but you will always be vibrant in our hearts and memories. A million thanks to the excellent staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital. We cannot thank you enough for caring for Ebbs/Mom with both expertise and respect and for honouring her with a dignified and peaceful passing. Thank you to the Palliative Care Unit volunteers, who provided us with an oasis of tranquility amidst the sadness and chaos of losing one of our dearest loved ones. We would also like to express a special thank you to GP Dr. McNaughton and many specialists who looked after Ebbs. Acknowledgements also go out to our dear friends and family who tirelessly dedicated so much of their time and love visiting and supporting Ebbs during the past months. A Celebration of Ebbs' Life will be held on Wednesday, February 27th, at 2 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to 'Saanich Peninsula Hospital & Healthcare Foundation.' Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close