VAN DEN BUSSCHE, Elizabeth Passed away on September 3, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years Len. She will be remembered by her cherished children Darryl (Ryl) and Brenda-Lee as well as her adored grandchildren Kiel (Christina) and Colton. She was the amazing great-grandmother to Isaiah and Alison. She will be missed by family and friends. Elizabeth was predeceased by her grandson Zackary. The family would like to thank the community for their continual support. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC).
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019