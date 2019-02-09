Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Violet Therese Thibeault. View Sign

THIBEAULT, Elizabeth Violet Therese Born November 6, 1921 in Prince Albert Saskatchewan, she died peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Saanichton, B.C. after a brief period of hospitalization. Known affectionately as Bibette to her friends Elizabeth came to Vancouver Island about 1980. She had previously enjoyed a long career as a federal civil servant in Alberta. She was a great gardener initially on a large property in Deep Cove. Rose bushes were her claim to fame and some of them followed her to her condo in Sidney. "Angel Face" and "Olympiad" were her favourites with the recent addition of "Just Joey". Roses were often cut and distributed to neighbours and friends in honour of a special occasion or brighten a darkened day. By hosting as well as attending dinner parties, Bibette displayed her love for people in sharing food and drink which often included "Rusty Nails " and Baileys. She had a lifelong Christian faith and was a faithful supporter of her local Roman Catholic Church. She had been schooled by nuns, and played piano and sang in the church choir. She was also a eager participant in a weekly church discussion group. A staunch Canadian football fan, Bibette initially cheered on the Edmonton Eskimos and then the Saskatchewan Roughriders. She loved to host Grey Cup parties. Throughout her lifetime, Bibette developed many long lasting friendships which grew into "her extended Family". Lastly but probably foremost, Bibette loved birds and animals. She had numerous cats and dogs throughout her life. She gave generously to a multitude of charities to the point that her accountant suggested that some reduction was required so that she herself could maintain/sustain a reasonable lifestyle. Our thanks to Grace her longtime friend and care giver and to the staff of Saanich Peninsula Hospital especially Doctor Green. Her funeral will be at St Elizabeth Catholic Church, 10030 third St, Sidney on Wednesday, February 13 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception in the church then internment at the cemetery of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 7726 W Saanich Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saanich Peninsula Parish or to the BC SPCA.







1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512

