Elizabeth "Jean" Williams
WILLIAMS, Elizabeth "Jean" Jean died peacefully October 8, 2020 at home in Victoria, age 94. She is survived by her son, Evan and many nieces and nephews. She was born in Busselton, Australia, moved to Canada in 1948 and married Nick Williams in 1952. They lived in Nanaimo for 25 years. Jean moved to Victoria after Nick died in 1981. Jean enjoyed a lifetime of botanical study, gardening, sailboat cruising, photography, dried flower arranging and teaching various crafts. Regarding her final wishes, there will be no service and flowers are gratefully declined by her request.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
