The Angels sang “How Great Thou Art” – and Ella Nora answered the choir peacefully passing on July 11, 2020 at the age of 102. That was how Ella spent most of her life; playing an organ at Church beginning at age 14, and ending her professional organ playing at 94 years. But Ella would play the organ and piano until she was 101 years of age in her own suite.
Ella was born and raised in Calgary and met her husband Don (Donald) at a country dance, while she was playing in the orchestra. They married in 1942 – and Ella began her life on the Surratt family farm. It was more than a full-time job to raise a family, Bill (William), 1946 – 1982, look after an aging father, feed the farm workers and work in the fields or chicken coop when needed. Ella still found time to be involved in the Bentley (Alberta) community; she played the organ every Sunday at the United Church, played for countless weddings, birthdays, funerals, community musical concerts and even led a dance band for wedding dances, whether she knew the bride and groom or not.
Ella and Don moved to Victoria in 1971, and again Ella became deeply involved in the James Bay United Church, The Thrift Shop, James Bay New Horizons, and so many other Victoria community organizations. Ella’s deep Christian beliefs led her to sharing her time with others and her commitment to God gave her strength when life dealt a few misfortunes.
Throughout their retired years Ella and Don travelled extensively, and even then, Ella would play the piano for fun on cruise ships, tours or hotel lobbies. Ella was a resident of The Wellesley for 24 years and was the pianist and inaugural member of Saturday Morning Choir and played for Church Sunday evenings for 28 years. Ella truly personified a musical life well lived.
Ella is survived by Sylvia Burkhardt, life long family friend who supported and assisted Ella to maintain her independence and dignity as she aged. She is also survived by granddaughter Kim, great grandson Justin and many nieces and nephews and their families.
On behalf of Ella, we thank Dr. B. How for his medical care of 25 years, the Wellesley staff for their social and private care of 25 years, and Linda H. for her companionship and care of 5+ years.
Flowers are gratefully declined with donations instead to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Centennial United Church, Victoria, BC. Internment in the Ross Bay Cemetery, Victoria, BC. Condolences my be sent to www.firstmemorialvictoria.com
