BURY, Ellen The family of Ellen sadly announces her death on May 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Ellen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba and moved to Victoria in 1947 to marry Maurice. Mum loved her family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful supplier of endless baking, always sending home muffins and goodies. One of Mum's highlights was joining the Monterey Senior Centre and attending aerobic classes well into her eighties. Ellen is predeceased by her loving husband Maurice, infant son Garry and granddaughter Megan Robinson. Ellen is survived by her son Douglas Bury and his wife Cheryl; her daughter Maureen Robinson and her husband Bruce; grandchildren Kellie White (Bernie) and Kim Bissenden; great-grandchildren Hayden, Kassie, Kelsea and Karlee. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Glengarry Hospital as well as Catherine Ryan and Dr. David Brook for the care of our Mum. At our Mum's request there is no funeral. Donations can be made to the Help-Fill-a-Dream foundation or a charity or your choice. Mum was well loved and will be missed very much.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 11 to May 12, 2019