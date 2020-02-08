Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen C. (Betty) ROSS. View Sign Obituary

After suffering from dementia for the last few years, Betty passed away at Luther Court Long Term Care Facility on February 7, 2020. She was born on 25th January, 1929 in Holbein, Saskatchewan where her parents had a farm. In 1938, the family, including a younger brother Ted, moved to Wells, BC where Betty's father worked in the gold mines. Betty completed High School in Wells and attended the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia where she studied to obtain a Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology. She met her husband Don at UBC and they were married in August 1954. They went to work for the Defence Research Northern Laboratory at Fort Churchill, Manitoba where Betty worked in the Lab's Technical Library. They were transferred to Air Defence Command Headquarters at Saint Hubert Quebec in 1956 and in 1957 Don enrolled in the regular army. In 1958, he joined the Second Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry and for the next 23 years the family moved from posting to posting. They lived across Canada including Edmonton, Alberta where son David was born and Calgary, Alberta where daughter Alison was born. They also had overseas postings in Germany, England and the United States. Betty regularly engaged in volunteer work in her various homes. Don took his release from the army in 1981 and the family finally settled in Cordova Bay, Victoria, BC. Betty became an ardent gardener and was renowned for her generosity in sharing her botanical knowledge and plants. She was a dog and cat fancier and volunteered at Need Crisis Line and Divorce Lifeline.



Betty leaves behind her husband Don and children David (Susan) and Alison (Dave) and grandson Alexander. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Luther Court for the exceptional care. At Betty's request there will not be a funeral service. Instead, she has asked for a gathering of her friends at a time to be announced.

