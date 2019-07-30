Ellen Tremblay of Victoria passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 24th, 2019 at the age of 72. Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Michelle Tremblay, granddaughter, Sasha Pearce, nieces, Susan Currie, Kari Roberts, nephew, Rodney Rees and cousin Joan Hoffman, as well as numerous relatives and many friends.
Ellen was predeceased by her son, Steve Tremblay, her mother Glades Rees and her brother, Wallace Rees.
The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of Victoria Hospice for their care, compassion and professionalism.
No funeral service will be held at Ellen's request.
A Celebration Of Life will be held in the near future.
Published in The Times Colonist from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019