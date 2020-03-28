Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen (Goldie) HALAYKO. View Sign Obituary

It's with profound sadness and grief that I announce my mom, Goldie, has passed away peacefully while holding hands with her best friend, my wife Darlene. Mom had a number of issues with her health and fought a valiant fight to keep going. She was a quiet, kind, and generous woman but had such a strong will. She was born in Winnipeg and grew up on the family farm in Morweena, Manitoba. She married the love of her life, her Tony, on May 31st, 1947 and shortly after that moved to Vancouver. I came along on June 14, 1949. Several moves later they purchased a house on Gravely Street and created a wonderful home. On June 15, 1974 Darlene became their favorite and only daughter-in-law. Tony had a series of strokes in his 60's and passed away in April of 1986. Mom moved to Victoria in 1990 and enjoyed a quiet happy life here watching her grandchildren grow up. The neighbours on her street embraced her and I think fell in love with her and she loved them back. Darlene and I can't thank them enough for their friendship. Mom was predeceased by her father and mother, John and Mary, her brother Nick and my father Tony. She is survived by her loving son, Cliff, daughter-in-law Darlene, her grandson Garett, his wife Mara and their children Calla and Emmet, and her grandson Jason and his wife Mio and the newest Halayko, Tomu. Mom will be buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery close by her Tony, mother Mary and Nick. Flowers are gratefully declined but since mom loved all animals a donation to the SPCA in her memory would be very nice. Somewhere a gladiola or dahlia flower is shedding a tear. There will not be a service until later.

