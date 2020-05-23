Our heart was broken on Saturday morning; our mother took a nap and never woke up. My bother (Jeff) found her and she was rushed to the hospital and put on life support. It brings us great relief that all of us were present with her when she passed away peacefully at 12:10am on Sunday, May 17th. The last week was filled with love; her birthday was May 13. Her grandchildren spoke with her and called her the best grandmother ever and she was. Ellen was a military mom with our dad gone to sea before his early passing when he was 33. She was always there never missing any sporting event or outdoor activity. She was a coach and a mentor to all of us. Sadly all of us children (3) were diagnosed with the same disorder as our father. We all endured numerous surgeries; she was with us during this time night and day, sometimes not sleeping herself. She never complained. She was the strongest person we have ever known. The hardest thing was when my oldest brother (Jerry) had to inform his very young children of the passing of their grandmother. Ellen was a widow at the age of 31, she was married to her loving husband Jerry Hughes Sr for 14 wonderful, happy years. She is survived by her mother Barbara Wittchen, sisters/spouses Claudine and Scott Wry, Sandra Perusse and Brian. She has three children Jerry, Jeffrey and Jennifer. She will be greatly missed by daughter-in-law Tawnya Hughes and her son-in-law Paul Pastras. Her three wonderful grandchildren will miss her deeply, as the loving, caring and devoted grandmother that she was. It is with great sadness that we all have to say goodbye to such a great women all to soon. Ellen was an amazing daughter, the best grandmother, and devoted mother. Mom it's now your time to be with dad, keep an eye on him for us.



