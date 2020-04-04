Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elling Reite. View Sign Obituary









REITE, Elling Elling Reite passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 23, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Husband of the late Jorunn (June) Reite (née Bo). Born September 23, 1922 to Anna and Peder Reite in Dalsfjord, Norway, Elling moved to Canada with Jorunn in 1951, first to Port Albion and later settling in Ucluelet. Elling is survived by his six children Joan Rogerson (John), Sissel White (Brian), Elsie Carswell (Dave), Bonnie Edwards (Dan), Norman Reite, and Ken Reite (Anne-Karin), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elling was widely known as a community minded family man, fisherman, entrepreneur and adventurer. After moving to Canada, Elling worked at the herring reduction plant before buying his own troller, the 'Pearl E', and later having the 'Nord Fjord' built. Elling and Jorunn were very active in the community and pursued a number of business opportunities, including co-founding Ucluelet Fishing Co and building the Whispering Pines Trailer Park, the Bayshore Marina, and the Bayshore Motel. Elling was well loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The care support provided by his health care team from Coastal Health made it possible for Elling to continue living at home, and we thank his caregivers for their compassionate care. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

