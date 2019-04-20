In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliot Cleveland Eurchuk. View Sign

EURCHUK, Elliot Cleveland July 11, 2001 - April 20, 2018 For My Sweet Elliot The cool morning breeze rustles the blinds Through the open window small seeds flutter inside from nearby trees Never to mature into the strong sturdy trees They were meant to be. Meanwhile a boy, so capable, funny, caring, Slips away from his family, from himself, from this world Into the hands of his Lord, Forever in his forgiving embrace The woulds, the shoulds, come crashing down With wonders of WHY never to be answered Tears flow, hearts open wide, aching, bleeding with grief For the Lost boy who touched the marrow of our souls Anger and Grief sit side by side Competing in the arena of our emotions While regrets pile high like a game of Jenga Threatening to all come crashing down A community rallies to put things right But young death will never be made so Only sweet memories can anesthetize the pain Stories retold of a kind hearted, spirited boy Love mom One year ago today we lost our dear boy Elliot Cleveland Eurchuk, to an accidental overdose. Our hearts are broken and the healing slow. Elliot died peacefully on April 20, 2018 in Victoria, BC. Elliot endured terrible difficulties over the past two years. He was confronted with challenges that no child should have to endure. In 2017 Elliot had 4 surgical procedures and was prescribed opioids around every surgery even though his parents requested alternatives. During February 2018 Elliot was back in the hospital for 3 weeks for an infection - again opioids were used for pain management. At 16 the Health Care system granted Elliot full autonomy to direct his medical treatment while specifically having his parents excluded from this information. This policy needs to be reviewed. Parents need to participate in their child's health care. Elliot had a sharp wit. His sense of humour was far beyond his short years. We miss his quippy one liners and goofy playfulness. His death cannot be in vain and we as family vow to pursue changes so that no other family has to endure what we continue to endure. The BC Coroners Service has granted an inquest into the death of Elliot , beginning June 17, 2019 at 9:30 at Uvic in the Dispute Resolution Room. Brock Eurchuk and Rachel Staples would like to express our sincere thanks for all the public's support. In particular we would like to thank lawyer Michael Scherr of Pearlman Lindholm and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond for the assistance in petitioning for the inquest. We love and miss you Elliot. Love your Family.





