HAY, Elly Anne (nee Demchuk) Passed away at Nanaimo Senior's Village on June 12, 2020 in her 75th year. She is survived by husband Doug; son David (Kim); daughter Carley (Shael); beloved grandsons Dylan and Benjamin; brothers Peter (Kathy) and Harry (Rosa). Elly was a warm and generous person, with a contagious smile. She loved ice skating, flowers and bright colours, especially red. She treasured her friends and family, especially her two grandsons. The family wishes to extend its deep appreciation to Dr. Kim King and to the people on Protection Island, especially Lin Neufeld, Darlene Zelazo, Brenda Thompson and Maureen Johnson. In Elly's honour, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC.