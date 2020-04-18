ERICHSEN, Elly Marie (nee Pedersen) Born in Denmark November 25th, 1920 Died April 11th, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of our dear Mother, Nana and friend. Predeceased by her beloved husband Olavis in 2008. She is survived by her 9 children, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many extended family members in Canada and Denmark. Elly and Olavis married in 1944 in Aalborg, Denmark. In 1957 they immigrated to Canada with their 6 children, here they built a new life and added 3 more children to their family. Elly will be remembered for her witty banter, exceptional culinary skills, and her pristinely kept house. She was a strong and resilient woman who took pride in the family her and Olavis built together. The service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020