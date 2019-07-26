HENRY, Elmer July 28, 1933 (Sidney, BC) July 24, 2019 (N. Saanich, BC) Predeceased by wife Margaret; daughters Audry, Darlene, Joan; grandson Elmer (Sonny); great-granddaughter Malena. Elmer is survived & will be missed by children Thomas, Joanne, Sharon, Sheila (Joe); grandson Michael (Salena); many grand & great-grandchildren; along with many, many family & friends. With an unshakable devotion & faith in the 1910 Indian Shaker Church Elmer leaves many fond memories of his strong work ethic, and his kind, gentle, humorous nature. Both Prayer Service 7pm Sat. July 27 & the Funeral Service 9am Sun. July 28, 2019 are at Pauquachin Hall, West Saanich Rd.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019