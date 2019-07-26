Elmer Henry

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Henry.
Obituary

HENRY, Elmer July 28, 1933 (Sidney, BC) July 24, 2019 (N. Saanich, BC) Predeceased by wife Margaret; daughters Audry, Darlene, Joan; grandson Elmer (Sonny); great-granddaughter Malena. Elmer is survived & will be missed by children Thomas, Joanne, Sharon, Sheila (Joe); grandson Michael (Salena); many grand & great-grandchildren; along with many, many family & friends. With an unshakable devotion & faith in the 1910 Indian Shaker Church Elmer leaves many fond memories of his strong work ethic, and his kind, gentle, humorous nature. Both Prayer Service 7pm Sat. July 27 & the Funeral Service 9am Sun. July 28, 2019 are at Pauquachin Hall, West Saanich Rd.
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.