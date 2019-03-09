Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Herbert (Herb) MEBS. View Sign

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Herb on March 2, at home, with his family by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend to many. Herb was born on June 25, 1937 in Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan. He moved to Victoria from Regina when he was transferred with his job at Hudson's Bay Wholesale in 1965 and has lived here ever since. Herb was an amazing man with a heart of gold, a generous helping hand, an enormous charm and a great sense of humour. He had an innate ability to make everyone he spoke to feel at ease. Herb was a lover of life and all it had to offer. So after he retired in 2000 he made sure to live life to the fullest. He went on many trips, spent hours on the golf course and took every opportunity to be with family and friends. He especially loved his role as Papa and any day spent with his grandchildren was the best day for him. Herb will be missed by his loving wife, Dolores, his daughter Marcy (Darren), his son Mark (Rebecca), his 5 precious grandchildren Emily, Lucas, Rachael, Isaac and Oliver, his sister Eileen (Harlan) the Mebs and Behm families of Saskatchewan and Alberta, special friends the Crockers, Poys, Garmans, his golf buddies and so so many more. Please join the family for a celebration of Herb's life at the Uplands Golf Course on Saturday, March 30th from 2 to 4 p.m. If so desired, donations to the Cancer Driveline Society at 2950 Douglas St Victoria, BC V8T 4N4 would be appreciated. Herb volunteered driving cancer patients to treatment for the past 10 years and felt very honoured to help in this way. Herb....your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244

