GORAN, Elmer Walter July 27, 1924 - December 4, 2018 It is with great sadness that the family of Elmer Walter Goran announces his passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at the age of 94 years in Victoria, BC Elmer will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 74 years, Alice; his children Gary, Lee and Bonnie. Elmer will also be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren; Andrew (Trina), Megan (Steve), Angella and Ainslee; great-grandchildren; Tyler, Grayson and Hayden, his only surviving sister Rose (Bill) and only surviving brother Ron (Audrey); along with the many people whose lives he touched. A "private" family service was held on January 18, 2019 at McCall Gardens Funeral Home, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.





4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

