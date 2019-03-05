Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsa A. Sadler. View Sign

SADLER, Elsa A. 1921 - 2019 Elsa passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Hague, Saskatchewan on March 30, 1921. Elsa was predeceased by her husband, Ed, in 2002. She is survived by her son, Greg (Gloria); daughter, Claudia; numerous grandchildren and families; nieces and nephews and families. You'll be missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life with a reception to follow will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The service will be a combined event for both Elsa and Ed. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at







SADLER, Elsa A. 1921 - 2019 Elsa passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Hague, Saskatchewan on March 30, 1921. Elsa was predeceased by her husband, Ed, in 2002. She is survived by her son, Greg (Gloria); daughter, Claudia; numerous grandchildren and families; nieces and nephews and families. You'll be missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life with a reception to follow will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The service will be a combined event for both Elsa and Ed. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close