SADLER, Elsa A. 1921 - 2019 Elsa passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Hague, Saskatchewan on March 30, 1921. Elsa was predeceased by her husband, Ed, in 2002. She is survived by her son, Greg (Gloria); daughter, Claudia; numerous grandchildren and families; nieces and nephews and families. You'll be missed. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life with a reception to follow will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive in Victoria at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The service will be a combined event for both Elsa and Ed. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019