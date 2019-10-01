Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Else Page. View Sign Obituary

Survived by her husband Don, sons Michael (Beth) and David (Leanne), six grandchildren and many relatives and friends. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren, who were always foremost in her thoughts.



Else was born to Ada Marie Pedersen and Peder Pedersen in Denmark. At age 14, she and her family emigrated to Canada where they landed at pier 21 in Halifax, made their way to the Niagara region of Ontario and settled near Welland. However, Else and her sister left home early on and ventured to St. Catharines to live and work.



One summer evening in 1954, Else went roller skating at the arena where she met Don by crashing into the boards beside him. Very subtle introduction. Don walked her home, which turned out to be the start of their courtship. They dated for two years. But when Else was about to move away with her aunt and uncle, Don pre-empted that move with a proposal of marriage. She accepted and they were wed on May 5, 1956. Their honeymoon followed at Sable Beach, with cuddling cool weather for two weeks.



Else was always determined to attain the education she was denied in her youth. So, after her sons had started high school, she began the difficult process of becoming a mature high school student, a mom and a wife. She succeeded in all of this and pressed on to graduate in 1978 with a BA in political science from St Mary's University.



In the years that followed, Else used her knowledge and skills in the political field, working on campaigns wherever she lived. She was a proud Conservative and relished all the political challenges she encountered.



Else was also very physically active over the years. She and Don would bicycle almost every weekend during their 10 years in Ottawa, until winter set in. Then they would switch to alpine skiing in the Gatineau hills, ice skating on the canal and simply walking in the snow.



During winter evenings, they would join their friends in square dancing, round dancing and ballroom dancing. Else and Don were dancers extraordinaire, attended many dance conventions and also taught dancing to several friends. She made all her dance dresses and modelled them beautifully on the dance floor.



Else touched the hearts of everyone she met and always thought of them as friends you encounter along the path of life. She may be gone from our lives now, but she will be remembered forever as a friend, a loving mother, a doting grandmother and a wonderful wife. Her memory will live in our hearts forever.



Farewell Else

