Elsie passed, unexpectedly, on Sunday morning ,March 22. Elsie was 90. Predeceased by her husband Don, she will be missed by her sister Deanna, her daughter Ellen, her son Emry, as well as grand children Michael and Joey, nieces Valerie and Roberta and nephew Leonard and all the Laird and Dudman cousins. Her many friends will be saddened to hear of her passing. She was always a driving force in any group or organization she belonged to. Bright, joyful and energetic Elsie was always a pleasure to have around. She was often the one who got the ball rolling.



Elsie grew up in Saanichton during the depression and WW11. She was able to leave some of her memories with the local historical society, for future generations.



Elsie and Don raised their children and ran a small business in Vancouver. They returned to Victoria where Elsie ran a B&B and boarded students from UVic. For many of these students, Midgard st. was their first home away from home and Elsie was their “Canadian Mother”.



She was a member and past president of “Sweet Adelines” City of Gardens Chapter. Her other interests included lawn bowling and ukulele music, playing in several different groups throughout the area. She loved square dancing.



Her heart was always big and open especially if a little dog was around. She always had dogs throughout her life and later in life was an active and loving dog sitter.



A memorial will be held to honour Elsie when this current health crisis has passed.

