Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Arlene MORNINGSTAR. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce Elsie's passing on 13th March 2020. She is survived by her daughter Leanne Keltie (Brad Cobb), two grandsons Jonathan and Nathanael Cobb, her ex-husband and life-long friend Richard Keltie and wife Kayla, brother Bill and wife Judy Morningstar, their sons Brendan and Jordan Morningstar and family, niece Brenda Cruickshank and family and nephews Doug, Wes and Dave Morningstar and families.



Elsie grew up on the family farm south of Goodlands MB. She helped her mother with the many chores required on a farm in the 1940's. Elsie went to school in Goodlands, always a straight A student. She earned a Bachelor of Arts at University of Manitoba, and Teacher's Certificate from Brandon University.



Elsie was a kind and generous soul who could light up a room with her smile. She made friends wherever she went and volunteered extensively. She spent many hours at Laurel House and the 9-10 Club where she met her late partner Don Audet and with whom she shared many laughs, good meals and great music.



Elsie voted in every election, New Democratic in her younger years and Liberal later in life. She had a keen sense of social justice and compassion for the underprivileged. She was very proud of a photo she had with Justin Trudeau before he became Prime Minister.



She was incredibly resilient, battling mental illness and later dementia, but never allowing either to beat her. She lived in the moment and relished the joys of life, especially ice cream and White Spot french fries.



Elsie was very creative and loved art, theatre and fashion. She sewed her own clothes as a young woman and always had a wardrobe full of great outfits and shoes. She was an accomplished weaver and made many beautiful wall hangings. She especially loved the pastels of Monet.



She was an excellent cook with legendary lasagne and meatball recipes. She also had an incredible green thumb, surrounded by plants and a Christmas Cactus that bloomed year after year.



Elsie always found ways to save on the cost of living, a redeeming quality she passed on to her daughter. She was proud of spending only a couple of dollars on a beautiful coat or dress. Toys for her grandchildren were often pre-loved before being given a second chance to be very much loved again.



When Elsie moved from Calgary to Victoria in the early 1990s she was grateful to escape the cold prairie winters. She loved walking everywhere in Victoria, especially at this time of year when flowers are starting to bloom. She spent many hours in Beacon Hill Park, along Dallas Road and through Oak Bay.



Elsie will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held in Goodlands Manitoba at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Beacon Community Services (Laurel House) or Baptist Housing BC.

It is with great sadness that we announce Elsie's passing on 13th March 2020. She is survived by her daughter Leanne Keltie (Brad Cobb), two grandsons Jonathan and Nathanael Cobb, her ex-husband and life-long friend Richard Keltie and wife Kayla, brother Bill and wife Judy Morningstar, their sons Brendan and Jordan Morningstar and family, niece Brenda Cruickshank and family and nephews Doug, Wes and Dave Morningstar and families.Elsie grew up on the family farm south of Goodlands MB. She helped her mother with the many chores required on a farm in the 1940's. Elsie went to school in Goodlands, always a straight A student. She earned a Bachelor of Arts at University of Manitoba, and Teacher's Certificate from Brandon University.Elsie was a kind and generous soul who could light up a room with her smile. She made friends wherever she went and volunteered extensively. She spent many hours at Laurel House and the 9-10 Club where she met her late partner Don Audet and with whom she shared many laughs, good meals and great music.Elsie voted in every election, New Democratic in her younger years and Liberal later in life. She had a keen sense of social justice and compassion for the underprivileged. She was very proud of a photo she had with Justin Trudeau before he became Prime Minister.She was incredibly resilient, battling mental illness and later dementia, but never allowing either to beat her. She lived in the moment and relished the joys of life, especially ice cream and White Spot french fries.Elsie was very creative and loved art, theatre and fashion. She sewed her own clothes as a young woman and always had a wardrobe full of great outfits and shoes. She was an accomplished weaver and made many beautiful wall hangings. She especially loved the pastels of Monet.She was an excellent cook with legendary lasagne and meatball recipes. She also had an incredible green thumb, surrounded by plants and a Christmas Cactus that bloomed year after year.Elsie always found ways to save on the cost of living, a redeeming quality she passed on to her daughter. She was proud of spending only a couple of dollars on a beautiful coat or dress. Toys for her grandchildren were often pre-loved before being given a second chance to be very much loved again.When Elsie moved from Calgary to Victoria in the early 1990s she was grateful to escape the cold prairie winters. She loved walking everywhere in Victoria, especially at this time of year when flowers are starting to bloom. She spent many hours in Beacon Hill Park, along Dallas Road and through Oak Bay.Elsie will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held in Goodlands Manitoba at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Beacon Community Services (Laurel House) or Baptist Housing BC. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close