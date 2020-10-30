Elsie Doreen Machan, nee McMillan, passed at her home in Victoria on September 6, 2020, age 105.



Mom was born November 16, 1914 on a homestead in Antler, Saskatchewan to Thomas and Edith McMillan. Her sister Ferna passed in 1925, in a diphtheria epidemic. Her only brother, Alan, was killed in WWII piloting over Germany. Sisters Winona, Vivian, Orys and Beryl are deceased.



Mom married Monta, who lived on a nearby farm, in 1938. The Depression and drought migration led them to Victoria where they happily settled and raised four children. Dad's work took them to San Diego in 1968, a stay that lasted till dad retired in 1979.



As well as being an accomplished homemaker Mom worked at Royal Oak and Cadboro Bay pharmacies and Sears catalogue.



Dad passed away at 88 years. Mom carried on the traditions of following the San Diego Padres, knowing all the curling teams, and welcoming visitors. She was stylish, sharp, caring and positive. She especially loved being surrounded by family and friends, at her 100th birthday



We were blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. She never learned to ride a bike or swim, so we can only assume the reason for her living to be almost 106 was her healthy, clean living, V8, cups of hot water, and the 2 heart stents installed in 2002. Her daughter Marnie was her friend and roommate these last several years, and will miss her especially, and the family thanks Marnie for her loving care.



Her life well lived, was thanks to wonderful care from Dr. Linda Reid. The family also want to thank Island Health, and the Hospice Palliative Team, who gave support in the last months.



We will all miss her. Anne Low, Tom Machan, Don Machan and Laura Lester, and Marnie Machan. Grandchildren were such a source of pride -Scott Low, Meredith Low and Adam Sadowski, Michele Cranny, Cameron and Zahida Machan, Ashley Machan, Marlee and Meghan Jackson.



Great Grandchildren were pure joy - Bronwen and William Cranny, Lily and Ruby Sadowski, Finley and Spenser Low, Shayna Machan and Madison Machan.



