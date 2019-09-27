Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Davidson. View Sign Obituary

DAVIDSON, Elsie (nee Hollett) September 7, 2019 Elsie was born June 14, 1929 in Spencer's Cove Newfoundland to Nathaniel and Genevra Hollett (nee Gilbert) The family moved to St. John's in 1931 and three more children were born, Jean, Rex and Mabel. While Nat was doing war service in the army, the family emigrated to Canada by taking a ship from Newfoundland to Montreal. There was a real risk of German U-boat attacks and the family had to do drills for lifeboat evacuation. The family took the train to the west coast and settled in Nanaimo with relatives. All five family members slept in one bed. After the war Nat joined the family in Nanaimo and started a trucking business. Elsie would often join her father while he worked. Nat was injured in an accident and Elsie left school after grade 11 to help support the family, by joining the bank of Commerce at age 17, in Parksville. There she met Bruce Davidson. They had four boys, Grant, Ross, Paul, and Glenn. Elsie continued to work at the bank after Bruce's retirement and she retired in 1983. As a wife and mother there were few equals. Elsie committed herself to her husband, children, her church, her friends, her family and her community. She would dance all Saturday night, get the family out of bed for church in the morning, have people back after church for tea and cook dinner for 20 at the drop of a hat. Everyone was welcome, no one excluded. She was a giant. Bruce passed away in 2007and Elsie, together with our dear friend Aida, took to filling the house with and feeding a generation of National team rowers. She fed many an Olympian. Elsie would say it was just like having her boys back home. Elsie loved them and they loved her. In addition to her support of the Canadian Olympic team Elsie was a founding member and stalwart servant of the Norgaard Foundation. Elsie continued as she always did through a prolonged fight with dementia. She passed peacefully, in her time, in her home and in her words, "I never had an ache or a pain and I sleep like a dog". She was predeceased by her husband Bruce, her siblings, and her son Grant. She is loved by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, a large family of nieces and nephews, her church family, and many friends. There are hundreds that have felt loved by Elsie Davidson. On Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cordova Bay United Church, 813 Claremont Ave. there will be a celebration of life commencing at 3:30pm that will have a party in the hall after. Lots of good food and music. Those that can, bring dancing shoes.





