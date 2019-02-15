Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elsie passed away peacefully this week. She was predeceased by her husband Bert, and is survived by her 3 children, Gillian (Gordon), Michael (Tiim) and Tony (Sylvia), plus 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren (with a 9th coming soon).



Elsie was born near London, England, and was a fun-loving, joyous person. She met and married her husband Bert, while both taught in Southampton. They moved to Canada with their children in 1955, and taught in Merritt before moving to Victoria in 1960.



Elsie was a favourite teacher at Colquitz and Arbutus Junior Secondary Schools. Elsie and Bert also loved theatre and became enthusiastic members of the Victoria Theatre Guild at Langham Court. The Guild honoured Elsie with a lifetime membership in 2000.



After retiring from teaching, Elsie thrived on volunteering for over 30 years. She was an energetic force at Monterey Seniors Centre and James Bay New Horizons, and was a life member of both organizations. She was particularly pleased to receive the Volunteer of the Year award in 2010 from the Oak Bay municipality.



The family would like to thank Dr. Roy Smardon plus the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge and Beacon Community Services. Their excellent care supported Elsie so that she could live at home well into her 104th year. Friends at Laurel Point condominium, the Capital City Unitarian Church and James Bay New Horizons also provided welcome support. Thank you also to the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for their compassionate care over the last few weeks.



An informal celebration of Elsie's life will be held at James Bay New Horizons at 1:30 on Thursday, February 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beckley Farm Lodge or James Bay New Horizons.

1155 Fort Street

Victoria , BC V8V3K9

(250) 384-5512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

