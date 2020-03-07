JOHNSON, Elsie Georgina (nee Greenwood) January 30, 1925 - January 8, 2020 Elsie passed away peacefully at Mount Tolmie Long Term Care Facility on the evening of January 8th, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Gunnar, 2001, her son Ronald, 1953, and sisters Edith (Bert) Parker, Flora (Geoff) Martin and Winnie (Al) Krawetz. Survived by her loving sons Lloyd and Darryl (Pauline); grandchildren Nancy, Shannon and Ryan, Taylor and Riley, great grandchildren; nieces and nephew Darlene (Terry) Smith, Bill (Linda) Martin and Gloria (Rick) Rainsford. Elsie was born and raised with her three sisters in Treherne Manitoba. She met and (upon his return from WWII) married the love of her life, Gunnar in 1944. They lived in Red Lake and Madsen Ontario, Winnipeg and Shoal Lake Manitoba and in 1966 moved to Vancouver Island, settling in Victoria near family and friends. Elsie was a devoted wife and mother delighting in hosting family gatherings with nearby sisters and their families. She was an avid gardener, loved cooking, sewing, knitting, crafts and tending to her home and family. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. A Private Ceremony was held February 24th, 2020 at Hatley Memorial Gardens and a Celebration of Life was held by family on March 1st, 2020. Special thanks to the caring staff at the Mount Tolmie Long Term Care Facility. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020