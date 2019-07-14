Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvira (Rosetta) STEFANI. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

On July 6, 2019 Elvira (Rosetta) Stefani left us. Born November 8, 1930 to a large family in Volpago del Montello, Italia, the name Rosetta attached to the child who was as 'pretty as a rose'. She lived a life of hard work and service to her family, and with her husband Giulio and 4 children emigrated to Canada in 1965.



Life in Victoria, BC was so different but brought many joys. Rosetta and Giulio's hard work helped them create warm homes and beautiful, productive gardens full of the flowers Rosetta loved. To this day, family members miss the generous gifts of produce. There was always time for friends, family and community.



The loss of Giulio on July 4, 2017 affected her deeply. Rosetta is survived by her children Gianni (Sherry), Carla (Joe), Giuliano (Valda), Ivan; grandchildren Nadia, Lisa, Daniel, Dean, Luc, Nico, Jasmine; great grandchildren Ben, Declan, Dylan; sisters Yolanda, Norma; brothers Romano and Carlo; brother-in-law Ettore Stefani (Rita); sister-in-law Maria Bourne. She was predeceased by sisters Mendi, Maria and brothers Antonio, Roberto and Severo.



We will miss her gentle and caring soul always. Our mother was a tireless worker who lived for her family. Rosetta loved and touched the lives of everyone who met her.



The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

