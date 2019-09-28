Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Marshall. View Sign Obituary

After a lengthy battle with cancer Elwood died peacefully at age 85 in the Palliative Care Unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife Dianne, his son Ken, Dianne's children Julie (Sean), Ross and Shelley, his sister Lila (Doug) his brother Lorne (Marge), 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.







Elwood was a Saskatchewan born, hard working man all his life and gave 100% to every endeavor he took on. Elwood was a people person with a great sense of humor and a very quick wit. He loved to spend time in his shop. He had a tool to fix almost everything. He loved to work in the bush and he always started his day enjoying a cup of coffee with his buddies. He loved life and we are all going to miss having him in our lives.







Our family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses who have given him such loving and compassionate care along our journey, the B.C. Cancer Clinic, VIHA Home Care nurses (Karen), the Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit (Maggie) and especially our family doctor, Dr. Richard Kennedy.







There will be no service by request. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

