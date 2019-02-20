FERGUSON, Elwood Willis May 8, 1944 - February 6, 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Renfrew Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, February 6th, 2019. Elwood was predeceased by his much loved wife of 48 years Maureen Ferguson (Barty) in April 2018.They had retired to Victoria, BC in 2006 and Elwood had just returned to Renfrew, ON in November 2018. He was also predeceased by his parents John and Viola Ferguson (nee Blackburn), his sisters and their husbands Marjorie (Don) Anderson, Betty (Bill) Armstrong and June (Ben) Edgerton. Elwood will be sadly missed by his brothers and their spouses Jack (Alice) of Cobden , Keith (Lucille) of Round Lake Centre, Eldon (Irene) of Renfrew, sisters-in-law Wendi Donaldson Laird of Victoria, BC and Jennifer Sawyers of Newmarket and by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Elwood dearly loved his family, his friends, golf and the Maple Leafs. The family wishes to extend a sincere and heartfelt "thank you" to Dr. Bruce Strader and the wonderful staff at Renfrew Victoria Hospital for their professional and compassionate care. Respecting Elwood's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life was held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Renfrew on Saturday, February 16. In lieu of flowers if friends so desire they may make a memorial tribute to Renfrew Victoria Hospital or any charity of their choice. Condolences and donations may be made at mcphailandperkins.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019