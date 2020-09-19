The accolades on Emery Dosdall’s office wall speak to his outside-the-box thinking, but his ability to connect with people, share ideas, and advocate for change is what he will be most remembered for.



Born in Saskatoon in 1943, Emery enjoyed a distinguished career in education in both B.C. and Alberta.



As a young teacher in Edmonton, he was lauded for his progressive methods to engage students and it was a philosophy he adhered to throughout his career as an education administrator.



As superintendent of the Langley School District, he was at the forefront of decentralization for schools in the 1980s. He was lured back to Edmonton in 1995, but this time as superintendent of Edmonton Public Schools. His creation of alternate schools was widely recognized as cutting edge and drew the attention of the BC Liberal government in 2001 when they recruited him as deputy minister of education. He retired in 2008.



His honours include the B.C. Lt.-Gov. Award in 1998 and the Alberta Centennial Medal in 2005. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow with Rotary International.



Emery, who spoke fluent Cree, earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alberta and his doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.



Emery passed away in Surrey on Aug. 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Hilda; two sons, Evin (Leanne) and Jay (Leah); and grandson Ewan. He was predeceased by his brother Perry.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rotary Club of South Surrey.



