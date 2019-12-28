CZILLINGER-HORVATH, Emil March 28, 1934 - December 23, 2019 Emil will be missed by his son Emil Jr., his daughter Lynn (Calvin) and extended family in Hungary, Ontario and the United States. Emil was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Marjorie, sister Gabriella and brother Otto. Emil came to Canada from Hungary in 1957 with fellow Forestry faculty and students from Sopron University. He graduated from UBC in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and obtained his Registered Professional Forester (RPF) designation in 1982. He worked in the forestry industry for 40 years, including 20 years in the private sector and 20 years for the BC Provincial Government. He took great pride in his family and enjoyed working on his house and yard. A Memorial Service and Reception will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020