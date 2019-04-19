Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Annie Cross. View Sign

CROSS, Emily Annie Emily passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Selkirk Seniors Village, Victoria ,BC. Emily was born in Victoria and resided in different areas of the city during her life, but always came back to Esquimalt. It was there she met Bernie, at the young age of 15. They married in 1942 and together raised eight children. She had a very full and busy life with children, grandchildren and friends. Emily loved her flowers, knitting and crafts. She had a love of animals and had dogs, cats and birds that she either adopted, received as a gift or just took care of and became a big part of her life; she spoiled them all. She is predeceased by husband Bernie; daughter Lorraine; brothers: Gordon, Alan and Gary; sisters: Jackie and June, and granddaughter Megan. She will be lovingly remembered by her seven children: Sharon (Pierre), Irene (Merv), Bernice, Bernie (Gail), Chris (Barb), Richard (Susanne) and Steven (Stephanie), 19 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Veterans Chapel, 1190 Colville Road, Esquimalt, BC. A donation in Emily's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or BCSPCA. Condolences:





