1931-2019 The youngest daughter of Charles and Bessie (Cox) Saunders, Emily was born and raised on their dairy farm in Berwick, N.S. She led a life of Christian faith, love, joy, family and travel. A service to celebrate her life will be on Sunday, March 17 at 1:30 pm at Oak Bay United Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pacific Parkinson's Research Center at UBC or any charity.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
