Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Aurora Bolger. View Sign Obituary

BOLGER, Emma Aurora On July 1, 2019 at the age of 61, our Blessed Lord took unto Himself my lovely bride, when she passed away in the Victoria General Hospital. She was born Aurora Luana Rekrut on August 25th, 1957 and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and legally changed her name to Emma to honour her great-grandmother but has always been Aurora to family and friends. She is predeceased by her European parents Franciszek and Adele Rekrut. A loving daughter she honoured and ministered to both her polish second World War veteran father and her Italian war bride mother until the moment they passed on. In 1991 at 34 years of age my precious Little Mermaid, who always loved the sea, was seeking escape from the cold Manitoba winters when she flew to Halifax, NS for a new retail jewellery sales position and met this Canadian Forces Navy sailor at Lawrence Of Oreganos in downtown Halifax. With her lovely long hair, it was love at first sight. We talked through the night and met again the following day shortly thereafter to my joy she packed up her Winnipeg possessions and moved to Halifax and, as I was already scheduled to leave for deployment, secured by herself our first home together at 2304 Brunswick St.. In the spring of 1995 I changed my Home Port Division to the West Coast and we moved to Victoria, BC, and on June 21,1997 while on shore leave from HMCS Huron we married in Oahu, Hawaii, a place she loved ever since visiting there with her parents years previously. Throughout our years together, she was always my joy and my rock unceasingly supporting me and catering to my every need. Through many obstacles and limited income she became a Graduate Gemmologist of GIA entirely through distance education for which she was extremely proud. She was courageous and a positive, generous and caring person who always who was also gentleness and loved the sea, sparkling jewellery, collectibles, and most of all her parents, family, and friends. A caring Aunt to Sarah, Desmond, Michael (Lydia), Brooke, Christopher, Leah, Emma, Jenny and Krista as well as Great aunt to Abby and Drayden, she will also be dearly missed by her siblings and most especially by Marlene, Tony, Pat and Lisa, Anne, Ellen, Jane, Kathy, Gary and Lynne, Ahmed and Edward and many more. Although Aurora suffered physically throughout her life, her love of God and her inner strength always prevailed and everyone who met this beautiful lady was enriched by her lovely smile, generosity, personality and presence. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th at Our Lady Star of the Sea military Chapel, 595 Galiano Crescent at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to either Vancouver and Victoria General or a medical research charity of your choice. Aurora has flown swiftly to Heaven on Eagles wings to meet her just reward and join God, the Saints and the Martyrs, and be re-united with her most beloved parents and all those whom she loved who have passed on. I will always love you and I know that you are near me still. Your "Blondie" will forever hold and cherish the memory of you and your lovely face, softer than rose petals, and sparkling eyes in his heart and mind until, with God's Grace, we meet again.





BOLGER, Emma Aurora On July 1, 2019 at the age of 61, our Blessed Lord took unto Himself my lovely bride, when she passed away in the Victoria General Hospital. She was born Aurora Luana Rekrut on August 25th, 1957 and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba and legally changed her name to Emma to honour her great-grandmother but has always been Aurora to family and friends. She is predeceased by her European parents Franciszek and Adele Rekrut. A loving daughter she honoured and ministered to both her polish second World War veteran father and her Italian war bride mother until the moment they passed on. In 1991 at 34 years of age my precious Little Mermaid, who always loved the sea, was seeking escape from the cold Manitoba winters when she flew to Halifax, NS for a new retail jewellery sales position and met this Canadian Forces Navy sailor at Lawrence Of Oreganos in downtown Halifax. With her lovely long hair, it was love at first sight. We talked through the night and met again the following day shortly thereafter to my joy she packed up her Winnipeg possessions and moved to Halifax and, as I was already scheduled to leave for deployment, secured by herself our first home together at 2304 Brunswick St.. In the spring of 1995 I changed my Home Port Division to the West Coast and we moved to Victoria, BC, and on June 21,1997 while on shore leave from HMCS Huron we married in Oahu, Hawaii, a place she loved ever since visiting there with her parents years previously. Throughout our years together, she was always my joy and my rock unceasingly supporting me and catering to my every need. Through many obstacles and limited income she became a Graduate Gemmologist of GIA entirely through distance education for which she was extremely proud. She was courageous and a positive, generous and caring person who always who was also gentleness and loved the sea, sparkling jewellery, collectibles, and most of all her parents, family, and friends. A caring Aunt to Sarah, Desmond, Michael (Lydia), Brooke, Christopher, Leah, Emma, Jenny and Krista as well as Great aunt to Abby and Drayden, she will also be dearly missed by her siblings and most especially by Marlene, Tony, Pat and Lisa, Anne, Ellen, Jane, Kathy, Gary and Lynne, Ahmed and Edward and many more. Although Aurora suffered physically throughout her life, her love of God and her inner strength always prevailed and everyone who met this beautiful lady was enriched by her lovely smile, generosity, personality and presence. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 20th at Our Lady Star of the Sea military Chapel, 595 Galiano Crescent at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to either Vancouver and Victoria General or a medical research charity of your choice. Aurora has flown swiftly to Heaven on Eagles wings to meet her just reward and join God, the Saints and the Martyrs, and be re-united with her most beloved parents and all those whom she loved who have passed on. I will always love you and I know that you are near me still. Your "Blondie" will forever hold and cherish the memory of you and your lovely face, softer than rose petals, and sparkling eyes in his heart and mind until, with God's Grace, we meet again. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close