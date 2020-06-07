Enola Jean and Perry Dean EVANS
Enola Jean Evans (Nov. 4, 1957 – May 31, 1995)

Perry Dean Evans (Nov. 16, 1958 – Jan. 21, 2020)

It’s been 25 years since you left us Enola and four months since you left us Perry. God knows how much we miss you both.

Enola, I am still waiting as I miss you running up to the door and yelling “I’m home Ma”.

Perry, I can still picture you with your plastic container to scoop up the leftovers and miss your “I love Yous”.

Perry boxed professionally and also loved to play tennis and running races. He also had his picture taken with Leon Spinks.

It was sudden and a shock to lose you two. You are both our in our hearts and we still think of you every day.

Love Mom (Jeanette), Dad (Maurice), Brothers Johnny, Todd, Dave and Moki

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
