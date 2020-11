Or Copy this URL to Share

In memory of:



My daughter Enola Jean Evans - Nov. 4, 1957 - May 31, 1995



My son Perry Dean Evans - Nov. 16, 1958 - Jan 21, 2020



My sister Juanita Julianne (Kam) Paul - Nov. 24, 1941 - January 12, 2014



My brother Roy Paul born November 28



My brother Carl Paul who passed away Nov. 24, 2004



My father Baptise Paul who passed away Nov. 23, 1966



We miss you all. Love Jeanette, Maurice, Dave, Johnny, Todd and Moki



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store