It is with profound sadness that we said goodbye to our dear Dad, Nonno, Bis nonno, Zio, and friend. Eraldo Sartori was born in beautiful Venice, Italy on April 21, 1935, and passed away in Victoria, B.C on October 18, 2020, at the age of 85. He is predeceased by the love of his life, Wilma in 2011. Eraldo was an incredible family man and leaves behind his greatest joys, his children; Mauro, Dino (Shannon), and Sandra (Eric). Loving and caring Nonno to his grandchildren; Sarah, Mykola, Danielle, Ryan, Taylor (Jeremy), Joel (Ashley) and great grandchildren who he loved more than life. He will be greatly missed by all the friends that became family. We know he is happy, reunited with his love Wilma. Thank you to all for the love and support we received during this time. Sorry due to covid an invite only service will be held at St. Josephs.



