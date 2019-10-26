Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erasmia (Mia) Larsen. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

LARSEN, Erasmia (Mia) July 18, 1933 - October 15, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mia Larsen. Mom, Nana, Mia, passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her partner Alasdair, and survived by her daughter Ivy and step-son Rob (Kelly). She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren; Levi (Cindy), Justin (Christie), Tara (Wes), Brianne (Kallen), Kyle, Talina, Sebastian, and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Mia, Hadley and Hunter. Mia worked tirelessly in her tailor shop in Esquimalt supporting the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP and countless other uniformed services for 55 years. She was known for her smile, honesty, and generosity. She will be missed by many good friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Home in Colwood, BC on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the British Columbia Cancer Society. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting





LARSEN, Erasmia (Mia) July 18, 1933 - October 15, 2019 It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mia Larsen. Mom, Nana, Mia, passed away peacefully at the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her partner Alasdair, and survived by her daughter Ivy and step-son Rob (Kelly). She was a loving Nana to her grandchildren; Levi (Cindy), Justin (Christie), Tara (Wes), Brianne (Kallen), Kyle, Talina, Sebastian, and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Mia, Hadley and Hunter. Mia worked tirelessly in her tailor shop in Esquimalt supporting the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP and countless other uniformed services for 55 years. She was known for her smile, honesty, and generosity. She will be missed by many good friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sands Funeral Home in Colwood, BC on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the British Columbia Cancer Society. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019

