Eric William Boechler passed in peace October 16th 2019 with his family at his side in Victoria BC. He was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Katherine Boechler, his two brothers Rupert and Benno Boechler. Loving father to Murray (Lori) and Dean Boechler, proud grandfather to Justin and Ryley Boechler. Eric is survived by sisters Ann Lamb (Keith), Gertie Bower, Joan Boechler and his former wife of 32 years, Marie Klombies. Eric was born and raised in Allan SK, later moving to Saskatoon as a teenager where he build a successful real estate career and raised his family. At the ripe age of 55 Eric moved to Victoria BC for the last third of his life where he enjoyed the peace and beauty of the west coast. Dad loved his family and was quick to try and help where he could. He will be deeply missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Parish, Victoria, B.C.

