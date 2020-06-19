GOING, Eric Bradley 1927 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Eric Bradley Going on June 13, 2020. He will be forever missed by his children Karen (Doug), Brian (Laurel), Louise (Bruce). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Mathew, Heather, Chelsea, Jamie, Dane and Nathan and great-grandchildren Jaxon and Hailey. Eric is predeceased by the love of his life Elsie and his sister Phyllis Dad led an adventurous life, more than capable at anything he pursued and he experienced a variety of careers. These included; Armed Forces, Air Force, Bush Pilot, Plumber, Salesman, Aircraft Technician, Hobby store owner, Taxi Driver, Passenger Float Plane Pilot and finally Transit Operator to retirement. Hobbies included fishing, anything mechanical, gardening and travel. Many thanks to Staff at Luther Court for the wonderful care Eric received during the last years of his life. Due to the current social distancing recommendations the family will be having a Private Memorial Service. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.