JONES, Eric Brydon June 15, 1932 - November 7, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Grandpa. Predeceased by his eldest son, Douglas, Eric will be dearly missed by his children, Patti, Len (Bev), Peter, and his granddaughters, Monique (Jeremy) and Nicole, as well as numerous relatives and close friends. Eric was born in Victoria, BC, to Lillian and Wm Lennox Jones. His family has lived in Victoria since their arrival in the 1850s, retiring from the fur trade to work with the Victoria Voltigeurs. Eric was very proud to be Métis. Eric is probably best remembered as the incredible, honest used car salesman at Malibu Motors, Johnson and Quadra Streets. On January 13, 1990, the Times-Colonist printed an article about him entitled "Meet one super salesman", reporting that in one year in the late 1960's, he had sold 831 cars! In 1978, he managed to sell over 700 by himself! Always active, Eric walked several miles each day-often accompanied by one of his beloved "grand-dogs". He was someone who believed in the power of a good story and was both a wonderful storyteller and an avid reader. He also loved playing music by ear, and often played old-time tunes on the accordion, piano and harmonica. In January 2020, Eric moved to The Wellesley Assisted Living facility. He was so proud of his beautiful one bedroom suite, made so many new friends, enjoyed welcoming and helping others, and couldn't say enough about the staff and their incredible kindness. Our respect and gratitude to the wonderful doctors, nurses and care aides of RJH Hospice and 6 South for their kindness, caring and special attention during his stay there over the past month. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the RJH Hospice. Condolences to the family can be made at www.pacificcoastcremation.com