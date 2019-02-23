Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric CARSWELL. View Sign

After a mercifully brief illness, Eric died suddenly at home. Born in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Eric served in the RCAF, then joined Pan American Airlines from 1960 to 1978, and later Pacific Western Airlines.



He married his first wife, Darby Carswell in 1962 and the two enjoyed their airline jobs together by traveling extensively before settling in Victoria and having two daughters.



Eric became a friend of Bill W. in September 1981, and that friendship remained constant until his death. It was through Bill that Eric met second wife Susan Purtell, with whom he shared love, life and joy, as well as several spoiled Siamese cats.



Eric was predeceased by parents Charles and Hilda Carswell, sisters Patricia Charington and Shirley Saults, his daughter Jennifer, and by his beloved Susan. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Carswell, son-in-law Gabriel Arguelles, and grandchildren Mateo and Louisa Arguelles. Also left to remember him are Susan's children Mark Coutts and Michelle McLeod, their children Christine Coutts, Lindsay and Neil McLeod, and the many friends, neighbours and community members who loved him.



No service by request. Eric was a voracious reader - in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Oak Bay library would be lovely.



Easy does it, Dad.

After a mercifully brief illness, Eric died suddenly at home. Born in Pincher Creek, Alberta, Eric served in the RCAF, then joined Pan American Airlines from 1960 to 1978, and later Pacific Western Airlines.He married his first wife, Darby Carswell in 1962 and the two enjoyed their airline jobs together by traveling extensively before settling in Victoria and having two daughters.Eric became a friend of Bill W. in September 1981, and that friendship remained constant until his death. It was through Bill that Eric met second wife Susan Purtell, with whom he shared love, life and joy, as well as several spoiled Siamese cats.Eric was predeceased by parents Charles and Hilda Carswell, sisters Patricia Charington and Shirley Saults, his daughter Jennifer, and by his beloved Susan. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Carswell, son-in-law Gabriel Arguelles, and grandchildren Mateo and Louisa Arguelles. Also left to remember him are Susan's children Mark Coutts and Michelle McLeod, their children Christine Coutts, Lindsay and Neil McLeod, and the many friends, neighbours and community members who loved him.No service by request. Eric was a voracious reader - in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Oak Bay library would be lovely.Easy does it, Dad. Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close