LONGLAND , Eric It is with a saddened hearts we announce the loss of Eric Longland, born in Victoria to Leslie and Vivian Longland in 1946, passed on November 20, 2019 at the age of 73 with family by his side after a lengthy illness. Eric loved to spend time on High Oaks Farm where he has lived since the day he was born, holding a lifetime of cherished memories with family and friends whom he loved to entertain. Eric was known by all who knew him as one of the most generous, kind and hardworking men. Eric was a respected member of the logging and farming community, owning Cragg Creek Logging Co. for 30+ years, with his sons believing there are many good loggers but only few are great with dad being one of greats. Thereafter Eric became an avid farmer continuing the legacy of High Oaks Farm since it was established in 1893. One of Eric's greatest passions was to keep the heritage of the farm alive by collecting and restoring the antique tractors that had been used throughout the time the farm was established. Eric will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Bette and his sons Gregory (Carrie), Cameron (Petrina), his brothers James, Terry (Deb), sister Kim (Bernice), predeceased by brother Kenneth (Karen), granddaughter Ashley Cluff (Mom Angie) and many nieces and nephews. Eric will always be known as a beacon that brought family and friends together at the farm, particularly one that was a cherished (revered/special) friendship was with Ray Galey with whom he spent insurmountable time together reminiscing, sharing laughter and memories. Celebration of life will be held on January 19, 2020 at Strawberry Vale Community Hall from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

