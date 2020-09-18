1/1
Eric McKENZIE
With heavy hearts of loss and sorrow we announce the passing of Eric McKenzie after a short battle of pancreatic cancer on May 14, 2020. Predeceased by parents Tony and Kay, brother Ron, sister Vanda Taylor her son Gordy Jackson, Rene` Trudel fiance` of Kim. Eric is survived by his wife Darlene, son Scott (Debbie), daughter Kim; grandchildren Krystal (Dan Townsend) and Jacob McKenzie, Dustin (Jaclyn) Lefeber, Kyler and Jesse McKenzie-Lefeber, Kaden, Tynan, Devan and Caris McKenzie; siblings Geraldine (Bill) Quinlan, Lorraine (Gerry) Steel, Keith (Edith), Pat (Frank) Gillis, Debbie (Kenneth), brothers, Dean (Sandy), Ronda, and Tom (Alice). Will be missed by fishing buddies Kevin Brake, Shawn (Ripper) MacDonald, Ernie Pacquette, and Roy Rustin.

All that knew him will have a fishing story to remember of some kind, and our family and friends get togethers as he loved to cook for us all. He lives on in our hearts and memories as he is onto his next journey. Parties only.

Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
