Peter passed away at the Palliative Care Unit of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital at the age of 81. After many years of travel, he chose the quiet and the charm of Sidney. He enjoyed nothing better than music, science and, particularly, astronomy. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Anne-Marie, his three children, Juliette (Thierry), Pierre (Genelle) and Karin (Michel) and 5 grand-children, Nate, Philippe, Tallan, Erich and Hunter.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Island Health and the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. At Peter's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favourite children's charity.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 20, 2019