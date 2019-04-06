REBNER, Erich Walter April 20, 1941 - April 1, 2019 Erich passed away peacefully at RJH with his family by his side. Erich immigrated from Germany in 1959 and made his home in Victoria. He was a hardworking man, whose family meant everything to him. Predeceased by his brother, Reinhold (Irma); he is survived by his loving wife, Lynn of 50 years; daughters, Diana and Tara (David); grandchildren, Ella and Eric; brothers, Arthur (Hilda) and Eddy (Jenni) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to the We Care nurses for their kindness and care. A Private Celebration of Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019